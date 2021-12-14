SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $58,242,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 684,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 641,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 320,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

