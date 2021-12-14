Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,657 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 66.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average of $189.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

