Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ stock opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82.

