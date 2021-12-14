Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.93. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

