Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $190.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $141.78 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

