Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.27. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

