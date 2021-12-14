Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unitil were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unitil by 95.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

