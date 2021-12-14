Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.57.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

