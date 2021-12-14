Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.