Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05.

