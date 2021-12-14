Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF stock opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.