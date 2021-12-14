Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

