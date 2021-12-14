Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seneca Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $398.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

