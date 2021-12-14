Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kemper by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.79. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

