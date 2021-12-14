Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $592,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after buying an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth $4,016,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $446.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

