88,610 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

