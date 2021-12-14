Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

