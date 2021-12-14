Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

