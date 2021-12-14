Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of TrueCar worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in TrueCar by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

TRUE stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

