Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

