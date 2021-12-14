Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 137,237 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,237 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $51,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

