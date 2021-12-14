Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 443,471 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 443,471 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $6,928,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 46.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 50,120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

