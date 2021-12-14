Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

