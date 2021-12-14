Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.74.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

