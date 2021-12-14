Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

