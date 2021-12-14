EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 5,920.0% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 5,920.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

