Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Expands By 7,633.0%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, an increase of 7,633.0% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

