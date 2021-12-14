Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,433,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 490.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $54.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

