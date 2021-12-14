Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,656,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 17.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $8,237,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $453.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

