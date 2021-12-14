Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 8,085 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

TPIC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $596.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.