The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

HCKT opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

