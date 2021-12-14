Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ScanSource by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $846.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

