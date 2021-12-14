Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,205 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.