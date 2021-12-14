Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Vision by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 100,345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of EYE opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

