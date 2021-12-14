Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

