Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Financial Analysis

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lomiko Metals and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 310.05%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -7.56 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -51.79% -48.69% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Volatility & Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

