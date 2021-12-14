Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.11. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 234,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

