Morgan Stanley Has $351.90 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Chubb worth $351,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

CB stock opened at $190.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.80. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

