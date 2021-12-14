Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 15,936 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.
