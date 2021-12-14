Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 15,936 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

