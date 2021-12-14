QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QS stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 10.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 120.0% in the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

