Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP John Donofrio Sells 31,784 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JCI opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

