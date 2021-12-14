Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Insider Sells A$1,654,770.00 in Stock

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) insider Paul Byrnes sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.24 ($3.03), for a total value of A$1,654,770.00 ($1,181,978.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.54, a current ratio of 173.18 and a quick ratio of 161.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 17th. Turners Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

