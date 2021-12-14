Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $360,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

