Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

