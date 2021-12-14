Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Delta Air Lines worth $380,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,589,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after purchasing an additional 907,647 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of -283.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

