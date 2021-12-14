Morgan Stanley Has $463.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,435,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.50% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $463,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 666,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

