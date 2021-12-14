Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Baidu worth $408,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 328.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

