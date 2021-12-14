Morgan Stanley Buys 1,417,461 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

