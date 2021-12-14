Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of IAMGOLD worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

