Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $690.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.